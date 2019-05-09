SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crash blocks traffic on Broadway near Stadium

Posted: May 08, 2019 06:46 PM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 08:35 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A crash is currently blocking traffic in Columbia.

Three fire trucks and two ambulances responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. The crash happened on Broadway just west of Stadium Boulevard. 

 

ABC 17 News saw three fire trucks and two ambulances at the scene. Our crews saw one person being put in an ambulance.

Boone County Joint Communications urged drivers to avoid the area. ABC 17 News has contacted the police department and fire department for more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

