View of Missouri River bridge crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A crash in the eastbound lanes of US 54 and the Missouri River Bridge caused traffic delays on Thursday.

Jefferson City Police Department officers were still at the scene at 11:45 a.m. The crash involved three vehicles, and JCPD asked drivers to slow down for emergency vehicles.

Heads up Jeff City.



Crash on eastbound US 54/Missouri River bridge. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/j9yP90IjUq — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 9, 2019

ABC 17 News has reached out to JCPD to see if there were any injuries and what caused the crash, Check back for updates on the story.