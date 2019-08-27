Crash causes delays south of Ashland

A crash on Highway 63 and Route A causes backups on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A crash at Highway 63 and Route A caused southbound delays Tuesday morning after a car crash.

BOONE COUNTY ADVISORY: Southbound delays likely to continue for at least the next 30-45 minutes at Route 63 and Route A, south of Ashland, due to a vehicle collision. pic.twitter.com/qONaDoxeuU — MoDOT Central District (@ MoDOT _Central) August 27, 2019

Traffic was backed up for at least 30 to 45 minutes, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The crash happened when one vehicle crossed over on Highway 63 and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.