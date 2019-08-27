SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crash causes delays south of Ashland

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 08:13 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:02 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A crash at Highway 63 and Route A caused southbound delays Tuesday morning after a car crash. 

 

Traffic was backed up for at least 30 to 45 minutes, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The crash happened when one vehicle crossed over on Highway 63 and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.

