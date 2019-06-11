SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Crash closes Highway 54 bypass in Mexico

One lane has reopened

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:50 PM CDT

MEXICO, Mo. - One person was flown Monday to a hospital for treatment after a crash on the Highway 54 bypass in Mexico.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Mexico Department of Public Safety Maj. Brice Mesko wrote in an email. The tractor-trailer overturned and the driver of the passenger vehicle was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Mesko wrote.

The bypass was closed in both directions after the crash. At about 5 p.m. one lane had reopened as the cleanup continued, Mesko wrote. The crash was under investigation, he said. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: The headline has been corrected to remove a reference to Jefferson City.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos