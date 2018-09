Two lanes of Interstate 70 East were temprarily closed due to a crash on Friday, Aug. 31.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Both lanes of traffic were temporarily closed Friday evening on Interstate 70 East between the Midway exit and Perche Creek after a crash.

One lane of I-70 east is now open, and troopers were still on scene as of 6:17 p.m. Friday. The crash was causing backups at the on-ramp of I-70 East at the Midway exit.