Firefighters work at the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Columbia on Thursday, June 6, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

Firefighters work at the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Columbia on Thursday, June 6, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer slowed eastbound Interstate 70 traffic through Columbia over the lunch hour Thursday.

Live replay of a MoDOT traffic cam is available in the player below.

The Columbia Fire Department posted a video of the crash scene on Twitter a little after noon.

ACCIDENT UPDATE: Crews are working to clear the accident on I-70 at the 125 mile marker (EB). Traffic is moving slowly. @MoDOT_Central @ColumbiaPD @MSHPTrooperF pic.twitter.com/WlJ3YXAWmX — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 6, 2019

It wasn't clear if anyone was injured, but firefighters said traffic was moving slowly.

The fire department reported it was working another crash at about 1:15 p.m. on Rangeline Street and that one northbound lane was blocked.

Columbia firefighters and University of Missouri EMS are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Range line St. at I-70. One north bound lane is blocked. Except delays. @ColumbiaPD @MoDOT_Central @MizzouEMS pic.twitter.com/B4mCO6mJie — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 6, 2019

Look for updates to this developing story.