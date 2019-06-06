Crash delays traffic on I-70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer slowed eastbound Interstate 70 traffic through Columbia over the lunch hour Thursday.
Live replay of a MoDOT traffic cam is available in the player below.
The Columbia Fire Department posted a video of the crash scene on Twitter a little after noon.
ACCIDENT UPDATE: Crews are working to clear the accident on I-70 at the 125 mile marker (EB). Traffic is moving slowly. @MoDOT_Central @ColumbiaPD @MSHPTrooperF pic.twitter.com/WlJ3YXAWmX— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 6, 2019
It wasn't clear if anyone was injured, but firefighters said traffic was moving slowly.
The fire department reported it was working another crash at about 1:15 p.m. on Rangeline Street and that one northbound lane was blocked.
Columbia firefighters and University of Missouri EMS are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Range line St. at I-70. One north bound lane is blocked. Except delays. @ColumbiaPD @MoDOT_Central @MizzouEMS pic.twitter.com/B4mCO6mJie— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 6, 2019
