Crash delays traffic on I-70 in Columbia

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:47 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer slowed eastbound Interstate 70 traffic through Columbia over the lunch hour Thursday.

The Columbia Fire Department posted a video of the crash scene on Twitter a little after noon.

 

It wasn't clear if anyone was injured, but firefighters said traffic was moving slowly. 

The fire department reported it was working another crash at about 1:15 p.m. on Rangeline Street and that one northbound lane was blocked.

 

 

