Crash delays traffic on I-70 in Columbia near connector

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two crashes on Interstate 70 slowed traffic through Columbia Friday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers a little after 3:30 p.m. about westbound delays being possible at mile marker 127, east of the Highway 63 connector.

I-70 ALERT: Westbound delays are possible at mile marker 127, east of the Route 63 Connector in Columbia, due to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/CUqkXBWd2a — MoDOT Central District (@ MoDOT _Central) September 20, 2019

The agency tweeted about 15 minutes later about a second crash in the westbound lanes that could also cause delays.

I-70 UPDATE: Westbound delays are possible just east of the Route 63 Connector in Columbia, due a second crash. pic.twitter.com/7mRf4GCUi5 — MoDOT Central District (@ MoDOT _Central) September 20, 2019

A traffic camera showed a long line of traffic moving slowly past the crash, which was partially in the driving lane. It wasn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.