Crash delays traffic on I-70 in Columbia near connector

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 03:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:57 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two crashes on Interstate 70 slowed traffic through Columbia Friday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers a little after 3:30 p.m. about westbound delays being possible at mile marker 127, east of the Highway 63 connector.

 

 

The agency tweeted about 15 minutes later about a second crash in the westbound lanes that could also cause delays.

 

 

A traffic camera showed a long line of traffic moving slowly past the crash, which was partially in the driving lane. It wasn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash. 

 

