Crash into pole shuts down east Columbia street

Truck crashes into utility pole

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A box truck hit a utility pole on a Columbia street Wednesday, blocking the road for less than an hour.

Firefighters and medics were sent at about 11:15 a.m. to the call at Ammonette Street and Old 63 in east Columbia and the truck hit a pole, taking down wires, emergency radio traffic indicated. Dispatchers then sent an alert that Ammonette was closed because of a pole and lines down.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: N Old 63 at Ammonette St closed due to crash with a pole and lines down. Choose alternate route. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 9, 2019

Traffic was being diverted onto Monroe Street. Columbia Water and Light's online outage map showed a handful of customers in that area without power.

The road was reopened at about noon. A Columbia Fire Department official said only the truck was involved and no one was injured. A city utility pole and street lamp were torn down in the crash and police were investigating how it happened.