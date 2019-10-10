Crash near I-70 Rocheport bridge causes backups
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A crash on Interstate 70 near the Rocheport bridge caused traffic backups on Thursday morning.
BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision Westbound I70 at the entrance to Rocheport Bridge. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 10, 2019
The crash was called out before 7 a.m. Thursday. It was causing traffic delays of the westbound lanes of I-70. Both westbound lanes were back open by 8 a.m.
ABC 17 News has reached out to first responders to find out what caused the crash.
