Crash near I-70 Rocheport bridge causes backups

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 07:37 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:13 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A crash on Interstate 70 near the Rocheport bridge caused traffic backups on Thursday morning.

The crash was called out before 7 a.m. Thursday. It was causing traffic delays of the westbound lanes of I-70. Both westbound lanes were back open by 8 a.m.

ABC 17 News has reached out to first responders to find out what caused the crash.

