Crash near I-70 Rocheport bridge causes backups

A crash on Interstate 70 near the Rocheport bridge causes backups on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A crash on Interstate 70 near the Rocheport bridge caused traffic backups on Thursday morning.

LIVE PLAYBACK of the scene

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision Westbound I70 at the entrance to Rocheport Bridge. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 10, 2019

The crash was called out before 7 a.m. Thursday. It was causing traffic delays of the westbound lanes of I-70. Both westbound lanes were back open by 8 a.m.

ABC 17 News has reached out to first responders to find out what caused the crash.

