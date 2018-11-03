Crash on Paris Road sends four to the hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: A Columbia fire official told ABC 17 News crews they are still investigating what led up to the crash.



He said the injuries sustained by those involved in the crash were not life-threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY: Four people are on their way to the hospital after a crash on Paris Road in Columbia.



It happened around 3:15 p.m. and 2 cars were involved.



ABC 17 News has a crew on scene gathering more information about the cause of the crash.