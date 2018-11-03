SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Crash on Paris Road sends four to the hospital

By:

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 03:46 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 04:00 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: A Columbia fire official told ABC 17 News crews they are still investigating what led up to the crash. 

He said the injuries sustained by those involved in the crash were not life-threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY: Four people are on their way to the hospital after a crash on Paris Road in Columbia.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. and 2 cars were involved.

ABC 17 News has a crew on scene gathering more information about the cause of the crash.

Copyright © 2018 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday November 2 Evening Weather Video

    Friday November 2 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos