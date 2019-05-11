Crash report shows minor and moderate injuries after bus crash in Westphalia

Westphalia bus crash on 63

WESTPHALIA, Mo. - - A crash report shows students and drivers suffered minor to moderate injuries in a bus crash on Highway 63 in Westphalia on Friday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, it happened just after 7 p.m. when a Chevrolet Impala attempted to pass another car and hit a school bus nearly head-on.

Both drivers were flown to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The other six people on the bus were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash shut down Highway 63 for several hours Friday night. Troopers said the bus was carrying the Belle High School girls soccer team.