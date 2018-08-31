SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crash shuts down one lane of Missouri River Bridge in Boone County

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 09:53 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 10:51 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Crews are responding to a crash Friday on the Missouri River Bridge in Boone County.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert about the crash just before 9:30 a.m. It happened in the westbound lanes of I-70. 

Officials shut down the passing lane of westbound I-70. An ABC 17 News crew on scene said it did not appear to be causing any traffic delays. 

ABC 17 News is working to find out if anyone was injured. Stick with ABC 17 for updates.

