Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 08:47 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:11 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A two-vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard in Columbia on Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. between Broadway and Rollins.

Fire officials did not have immediate information on whether or not there were any injuries in the crash. However, one person was given Narcan, a treatment for narcotic overdose, at the scene, said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer. 

This story will be updated as more information is available.

