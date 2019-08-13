Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard

Photo courtesy: Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A two-vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard in Columbia on Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. between Broadway and Rollins.

Fire officials did not have immediate information on whether or not there were any injuries in the crash. However, one person was given Narcan, a treatment for narcotic overdose, at the scene, said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer.

