JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation is assessing roads for damage as floodwaters recede.

Crews will inspect roads, clear debris and determine if repairs are necessary, said Chris Engelbrecht, MoDOT's emergency response liaison in a news release.

Engelbrecht said many highways remain flooded and there's potential for floodwaters to rise, depending on rainfall amounts.

The Missouri River in Jefferson City remained in moderate flood stage Friday at 25.52 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The river is forecast to rise to 26.5 feet Tuesday. National Weather Service Missouri River at Jefferson City forecast

Jefferson City Public Works Director Britt Smith said the river forecast could impact the progress in the floodwaters receding.

Water has cleared from both runways at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport, Smith said. The taxiways remain underwater.

Crews have worked throughout the week to clean the runways as the floodwaters recede.

"We were waiting for more drop in that water level to be able to open up to traffic," Smith said. "Unfortunately, that's a little bit on hold with the increase and rise of the river that's expected."

He said crews made emergency repairs to the intersection of Mokane Road and Weymeyer Drive which was damaged by floodwaters.