Photo courtesy: Terri Tharp Lawrence

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Crews with the Lake Ozark Fire Protection are currently battling a dock fire at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted that two boats are on fire at Village Marina and that there are no reported injuries.

Fire officials called it a large dock fire, but said the fire is under control and crews will likely be at the scene for at least another hour.