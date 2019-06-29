Crews battle house fire in Callaway County

Callaway County house fire report from scene

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: Millersburg Fire District Chief Larry Curtis said state fire investigators will help them determine what may have caused a house fire on Friday night.

Curtis said the homeowner came home to find the house on fire just after 11 p.m. Curtis said several animals were in the home at the time.

Firefighters refilled their water tanks at a hydrant just one-third of a mile north of the fire location. Crews delivered the water down the long gravel driveway of the home.

Firefighters with the North Callaway Fire Protection District and Central Callaway Fire District also helped in the response.

ORIGINAL: Right now crews are battling a house fire in Callaway County.

Firefighters from the Millersburg Fire Protection District and Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a home in the 1400 block of Route WW.

Crews on scene are getting water to battle the fire from a hydrant farther west on Route WW.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.