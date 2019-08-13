Crews repairing water main break in Moberly

Photo provided by city of Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. - Crews in Moberly were working to repair a water main break Monday night.

According to a post on the city's Facebook page, the break happened in the Rollins Street area.

The city said areas impacted include the 100-200 blocks of Bertley and 401 E. Rollins. Officials said those areas are under a 48-hour boil advisory.

During the advisory, water used for consumption should be boiled for three minutes and cooled before drinking. Customers with questions are asked to call the water office at 660-263-4420.

Drivers are also asked to use caution when going through the work area.