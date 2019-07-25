Crews respond to fire in Boonville

Fire in Booneville

BOONVILLE, Mo. - UPDATE 10 p.m.: Boonville fire officials confirmed three firefighters were taken to the hospital after responding to the fire Wednesday night.

Two of the firefighters were inside of the structure in the 400 block of Main Street when it collapsed and the third firefighter became overheated, officials said.

The building was a mix between a parking structure and storage, officials said. The cause of the fire was likely electrical, but firefighters said they are still investigating.

There was no major damage to other buildings around the structure.

ORIGINAL: Right now crews are cleaning up after a fire in downtown Boonville on Wednesday night.

Firefighters got the scene in the 400 block of Main Street before 7:45 p.m.

As of 9:15 p.m., crews from the Boonville Fire Department and Cooper County Fire Protection District were still on scene.

A resident told ABC 17 News crews that the structure that caught fire was a parking structure. ABC 17 News is working to confirm this information with fire officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.