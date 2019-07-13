SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Three people hurt in UTV crash in southern Boone County

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 09:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:37 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Three people were injured in a UTV crash in southern Boone County on Friday night.

It happened on a property off of East Christian School Road near Hartsburg around 8:30 p.m. 

An official with the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District said the vehicle flipped over on rough terrain.

A woman and juvenile were taken to a hospital by ambulance and a man was life-flighted, officials said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

