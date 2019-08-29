Crews set to start repaving Missouri Route 15 near Mexico

Missouri Route 15 on March 7, 2019.

MEXICO, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation says it will start resurfacing work on Missouri Route 15 on Sept. 3 near Mexico.

The work zone will be a half-mile stretch just a bit north of Missouri Route 22. That's where a gas pipeline explosion severely damaged the road surface in March.

"Panhandle Eastern Pipeline is going to reimburse us for this amount since the damage was caused due to the pipeline explosion," MoDOT engineer Brian Untiedt said.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane as the work happens between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.