Crews to close two intersections along Route 54

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close two intersections along Route 54 near Linn Creek starting Wednesday, officials with the department said.

According to a news release, crews will be installing J-turns at the intersection of Route 54 and Route A. The work will close access to westbound Route 54 at the intersection. Drivers from Route A will need to use the Route Y interchange in order to get to westbound Route 54.

Officials said the work is scheduled to be finished May 23.

According to the news release, crews are also permanently closing the median crossover at Route 54 and Cape Woods Road. Drivers needing to cross Route 54 can use the Route Y interchange or the Linn Creek Business Park Road intersection, officials said.

The work is all part of a larger project aimed at improving safety along Route 54.