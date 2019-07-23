Crews to replace failing concrete on Forum Boulevard

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Another road project is set to start on Forum Boulevard in Columbia on Monday night.

Crews plan to replace failing concrete panels on the south side of the Hinkson Bridge starting at 9 p.m. According to a news release, the road will be down to one lane during the work, which is expected to be done by Wednesday at 7 a.m. The city said the work is scheduled to be done during the evening hours in order to reduce the impact on traffic.

This work comes less than a week after crews replaced failing concrete on Forum Boulevard near Club Village Drive and Nifong Boulevard.

Meanwhile, the city also continues work on the new roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road. Columbia Public Works posted an update on that project on its Facebook page Friday. Officials said the contractor will return to install stormwater infrastructure on Tuesday or Wednesday. In the meantime, some private utility crews are moving private lines in the construction zone. The city said the project is still on schedule.