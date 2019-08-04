Crews to replace pavement at Oakview Drive entrance

COLUMBIA, Mo - Contractors will be replacing pavement on Ballenger Lane, according to a news release from the City of Columbia.

On May 2, the city started a shoulder widening project on Ballenger Lane. According to the release, the goal is to make the road safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

On Monday, workers will be replacing the pavement at the entrance of Oakview Drive at Ballenger Lane.

Crews plan to replace one side at a time to maintain access to Oakview Drive at all times, according to the release.