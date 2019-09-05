SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crews to work on Perche Creek bridge Wednesday night

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 08:16 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:16 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are set to make repairs to a Boone County bridge Wednesday night.

Work is set to start at 8 p.m. at the Perche Creek bridge to repair a joint. Officials said the work will close one lane of westbound I-70.

MoDOT said the work is expected to be finished by Thursday morning. 

Officials said they do not anticipate any major traffic delays, but ask drivers to use caution in the work zone.

