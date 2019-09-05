Crews to work on Perche Creek bridge Wednesday night

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are set to make repairs to a Boone County bridge Wednesday night.

Work is set to start at 8 p.m. at the Perche Creek bridge to repair a joint. Officials said the work will close one lane of westbound I-70.

MoDOT said the work is expected to be finished by Thursday morning.

Officials said they do not anticipate any major traffic delays, but ask drivers to use caution in the work zone.