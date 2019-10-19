SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Crews work crash on Vandiver Drive in Columbia

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 09:14 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:17 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police officers and firefighters are working a crash in Columbia.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Vandiver Drive at Providence Road.

As of 9:11 p.m., traffic cannot turn on Vandiver Drive going eastbound. 

 

ABC 17 News saw one person put into an ambulance at the scene. We are working to confirm the person's injuries with the police department.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Gusty winds to start out the work week

    Gusty winds to start out the work week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos