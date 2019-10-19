Crews work crash on Vandiver Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police officers and firefighters are working a crash in Columbia.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Vandiver Drive at Providence Road.

As of 9:11 p.m., traffic cannot turn on Vandiver Drive going eastbound.

ABC 17 News saw one person put into an ambulance at the scene. We are working to confirm the person's injuries with the police department.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert urging drivers to avoid the area.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision on Vandiver at Providence. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 19, 2019

