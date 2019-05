COLUMBIA, Mo. - Ameren responded to a gas leak in west Columbia on Monday night, officials said.

A resident reported the leak to Ameren around 6:30 p.m.

An Ameren spokesperson said a contractor hit a line in the 4400 block of Georgetown.

Crews with Ameren responded to the scene to shut off gas service, but officials said no customers will be affected.

Officials said it was unclear when the repairs would be finished.