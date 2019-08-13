Crews working to restore power to customers across mid-Missouri

Pixabay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: 6:30 A.M.: Storms that blew through mid-Missouri overnight left thousands of customers without power.

Power has been restored to most mid-Missouri counties Tuesday morning.

The following counties still have customers without electricity:

Camden: 461 customers without power

Pulaski: 177 customers without power

Maries: 32 customers without power

The largest power outage overnight Tuesday was seen in Northern Jefferson City when more than 1,000 customers' power went out.

Ameren Missouri told ABC 17 News the power outage was caused from the storm blowing trees into the power lines.

All service has been restored to Jefferson City.

UPDATE: 4:00 A.M.:

About 250 customers with Gascosage Electric Co-op in Maries County were left in the dark early Tuesday morning.

More than 600 Laclede Electric Co-op customers are without power in Pulaski County after overnight storms.

About 1,985 Laclede Electric Co-op customers in Camden County were left without electricity early Tuesday morning.

Co-Mo Electric Cooperative crews are working to turn the power back on for around 365 customers in Morgan County.

UPDATE: 2:45 A.M.:

About 2,365 Laclede Electric Co-op customers in Camden County were left without electricity.

Co-Mo Electric Cooperative crews are working to turn the power back on for around 365 customers in Morgan County.

Power outages also affected 55 Central Missouri Electric Cooperative customers and 431 KCP&L customers in Pettis County.

UPDATE 1:20 A.M.: According to Ameren Missouri, the number of customers without power dropped to 235.

Repairs are expected to get completed around 4:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hundreds of Ameren Missouri customers in north Jefferson City were left in the dark early Tuesday morning.

The utility provider reported around 12:25 a.m. power outages were affecting about 1,035 customers near the intersection of Belair Drive and Twin Hills Road.

Ameren said its crews were working to find out what caused the power outage and to fix the problem.

The company expected the repairs to get finished around 4:30 a.m.

