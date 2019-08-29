Police confirm one person shot on Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: Police confirmed they responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Claudell Lane on Wednesday night.

Lt. Robert Fox said one man was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said several vehicles in the area were struck with bullets and that there may have been two or three shooters involved.

Fox said police were not getting a lot of cooperation at the scene and received conflicting stories from people in the area. Police said officers have detained a couple of people and hope to make an arrest in the next several hours.

ORIGINAL: There is a large police presence at a residential complex in west Columbia after reports of a possible shooting.

Police responded to the scene at Columbia Square Townhomes around 8 p.m.

ABC 17 News was asked to leave the property before we could speak with officers.

Our crews saw crime scene tape, the CPD crime scene investigation van, multiple officers and an ambulance at the scene.

Online dispatch records show the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a medical response in the area at 7:55 p.m.

ABC 17 News will work to confirm information with police. Check back for updates.