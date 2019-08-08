Arkansas man arrested in connection with Columbia shootings

Adunis L. Dawson is arrested on Wednesday after he is connected to two possible shootings in north Columbia on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person was arrested on Wednesday after two afternoon shootings in north Columbia.

Police arrested Adunis L. Dawson, 18, of Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday on suspicion of shooting at a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence.

The first shooting happened in the 4400 block of Ria Street at about 10:30 a.m. Witnesses said two men started shooting at a Silver Sedan, according to a probable cause statement. Witnesses said the person in the sedan also fired back.

Officers found 15 shell casings at the Ria Street scene, the probable cause statement said.

Officers then responded to a scene on Bodie Drive at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Approximately 12 shell casings were found at that scene, the probable cause statement said.

No one was hurt in either shooting, and police are still searching for two men in the incident.

Dawson contacted the Columbia Police Department after he found out he was being sought by police. Dawson told police he shot back at a vehicle that was shooting at him, the probable cause statement said.

Dawson's bond has not yet been set.