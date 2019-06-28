Ashland man accused of having sexual contact with teen

Christopher Fisher, 45, of Ashland, is arrested on Wednesday, June 26, on suspicion of statutory sodomy.

ASHLAND, Mo. - An Ashland man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Department of Children Services investigated the incident. They were told Fisher was having a sexual relationship with a 13 year old.

After the investigation, Fisher was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.