Ashland man accused of having sexual contact with teen

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:20 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:20 AM CDT

ASHLAND, Mo. - An Ashland man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. 

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Department of Children Services investigated the incident. They were told Fisher was having a sexual relationship with a 13 year old.

After the investigation, Fisher was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.

 

