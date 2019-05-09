Ashland man who shot toward fleeing suspect charged

Cody McCracken

Cody McCracken

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who admitted to firing toward a suspect allegedly trying to break into a neighboring business has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Police on Thursday arrested Cody S. McCracken, 25, of Ashland, and prosecutors charged him with unlawful use of a weapon. McCracken told ABC 17 News on Monday that early that morning he had fired toward a suspect leaving a neighboring pawn shop after seeing the man try to break in.

Neighbor fires gun towards alleged

Police said on Monday that McCracken had fired a warning shot into the air and shot at the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene. The department said an officer heard gunfire and saw a vehicle driving recklessly onto East Broadway in Ashland and then arrested Caleb Charles LaBarbera, 19, on suspicion of breaking into the Trading Post.

The investigation led police to believe McCracken was not firing in self-defense, the Ashland Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

In a probable cause statement police said McCracken fired his .32-caliber pistol into the air and then fired at least four times at the suspect's vehicle. Police found two bullet holes in the vehicle, according to the statement. McCracken admitted to police he fired the shots and claimed self-defense, police said.

McCracken was in the Boone County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 cash bond.