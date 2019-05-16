Assault, weapons charges filed in Boonville shooting

Derrick Young

BOONVILLE, Mo. - A woman who had been shot in the chest and abdomen Wednesday in Boonville was able to identify her shooter, investigators say.

Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Phelps said in a news release Thursday that Derrick Young, 30, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. All four charges are felonies.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening and she told a detective that Young had shot her and a man during a rendezvous at Harley Park on the Boonville riverfront, Boonville police wrote in a probable cause statement.

The documents say the other victim was shot in the head and buttocks, but Phelps said both victims of the shooting are expected to survive.

Police were called to 1000 Riviera Drive in Boonville at about 1 p.m. and found the 31-year-old woman outside a residence with gunshot wounds. Officers found an unoccupied vehicle at the nearby park with blood inside it and on the ground and spent shell casings on the ground, the probable cause statement says. A few minutes later a blue sedan pulled up to the scene, driven by a man with gunshot wounds to the face and buttocks, the statement says.

Police later found Young and arrested him after a brief chase. He denied involvement in the shooting and said he had been fishing with a friend, according to the statement.

Phelps said he will not release more details citing the ongoing investigation.

Young's bond was set at $500,000. No court date had been set as of Thursday afternoon and no lawyer was listed for Young in online court records.

Young is a felon with a record of arrests and convictions for assault, tampering with a witness, harassment, domestic assault, drug possession, resisting arrest and drug distribution, police wrote. Police swabbed his hands and took his clothes to be tested for gunshot residue, the probable cause statement says.