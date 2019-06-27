ATF, police offering reward in gun store burglaries

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Federal and local authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in two gun store burglaries.

The ATF and the Columbia Police Department are offering the reward for information into break-ins at Powder Horn Guns and Archery, 1915 Paris Road, early last Friday and again early this Thursday morning, according to an email from an ATF spokesman.

The email included surveillance photos of the burglar. The ATF said the burglar stole several guns in each incident.

A representative of Powder Horn said the store was closed Thursday for cleanup.

Anyone with tips can call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or text ATFKC to 63975.