Audrain County jail inmate dies

Sheriff's office says charges pending

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 03:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:40 PM CDT

MEXICO, Mo. - A man is dead after an assault in the Audrain County Jail.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Michael Dale Eisenhauer, 42, of Centralia, was pronounced dead at SSM Hospital in Mexico after an assault by another inmate at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Charges were pending Thursday afternoon against the inmate suspected of assaulting Eisenhauer, Ryan Wade Blair, 27, of Mexico.

Blair has been jailed in Audrain County since December on warrants for third-degree assault. Eisenhauer had been jailed since March on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident at Audrain County's request.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said no other information would be released pending the investigation.

 

 

