Crime

Auxvasse man charged with drug trafficking in Columbia

Accused of having meth, cocaine in car

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:28 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:28 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police said they found methamphetamine and cocaine in their vehicle. 

Police arrested Ryan W. Coil, 31, of Auxvasse, and Rose E. Begemen, 21, of Columbia, early Saturday morning after they were originally responded to a burglary in the 4200 block of Steinbrooke Terrace. 

When police arrived, they saw Coil and Begemen driving away. Police pulled Coil over and found he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, said Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts. After searching the car, police found 44 grams of meth and about 5 ounces of cocaine in the car, Pitts said. 

Coil was arrested and charged with second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $37,500 bond. 

Begemen was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and posted bond. 

