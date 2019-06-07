Bank robbery suspect arrested in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man wanted on a warrant for bank robbery was arrested Thursday after a standoff with Boone County sheriff's deputies, Columbia police and other law enforcement officers.

Authorities were at the scene at 149 Poplar Hill Drive in southeast Columbia for at least an hour before the man was taken into custody, a Columbia Police Department officer at the scene said.

The man, who police did not name, was wanted on a warrant for bank robbery and armed criminal action from August, the officer said. He had barricaded himself in a residence but police were able to get him out at about 4:45 p.m. after negotiating with him.

