Bank robbery suspect tied to other heists

There is a police presence and crime scene tape up at Commerce Bank on Sanman Lane in Columbia, Misouri, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 4:54 P.M.: Columbia police say the suspect in an armed robbery of a south Columbia Commerce Bank is also suspected in robberies at two other bank and an auto parts store.

Police arrested Roger L. Ballinger, 34, of Springfield, Missouri, on suspicion that he displayed a gun and demanded money at the bank at 3709 Sandman Lane at about 12:50 p.m. Monday. Officers found him on foot nearby on Buttonwood Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. The release said Ballinger also implicated himself during an interview with detectives in an Oct. 21 robbery of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Cooper Drive; a June 8 robbery at Merchants and Farmers Bank on Range Line Street; and a Sept. 7 robbery at Great Southern Bank on South Providence Road.

Information about his case was not available in online court records.

ORIGINAL: Police responded to an armed bank robbery at Commerce Bank in the 3700 block of Sandman Lane in Columbia on Monday.

According to the Columbia Police Department, one male suspect was taken into custody after he threatened six to seven people inside the bank, then fled on foot. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, according to police.

"Several Columbia Police officers and crime scene investigators on scene at the Commerce Bank at Providence & Nifong. No details yet on what happened, we will follow up once hear from @ColumbiaPD ," ABC 17's Barry Mangold said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.