Bellflower man accused in multi-county chase released from hospital

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A man accused of being involved in a car chase across mid-Missouri could soon face criminal charges.

Thomas D. Lawrence, 23, of Bellflower, Missouri, was arrested by troopers in Callaway County around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. 

Lawrence could face possible charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told ABC 17 News it joined the chase after law enforcement officers in Montgomery County reported a short pursuit Tuesday night. 

Troopers said the car crashed on Route B near County Road 1017 in Callaway County after it hit a spike strip. 

Lawrence was taken into custody by the Highway Patrol and transported to University Hospital in Columbia. 

A spokesperson for the hospital told ABC 17 News Wednesday morning that Lawrence had been treated and released. 

At last check, charges haven't been filed against Lawrence. 

