Bellflower man accused in multi-county chase released from hospital

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A man accused of being involved in a car chase across mid-Missouri could soon face criminal charges.

Thomas D. Lawrence, 23, of Bellflower, Missouri, was arrested by troopers in Callaway County around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Lawrence could face possible charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told ABC 17 News it joined the chase after law enforcement officers in Montgomery County reported a short pursuit Tuesday night.

Troopers said the car crashed on Route B near County Road 1017 in Callaway County after it hit a spike strip.

Lawrence was taken into custody by the Highway Patrol and transported to University Hospital in Columbia.

A spokesperson for the hospital told ABC 17 News Wednesday morning that Lawrence had been treated and released.

At last check, charges haven't been filed against Lawrence.