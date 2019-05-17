SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Benton County shooting suspect captured

Man accused of shooting, killing woman

Posted: May 17, 2019 07:59 AM CDT

IONIA, Mo. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office found and captured a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Iona, Missouri.

Authorities were able to take Travis Henderson, 45, into custody around 10 p.m. Thursday after a short standoff. 

Deputies got a call from Khristy M. Clark, 47, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, saying Henderson was pointing a shotgun at her outside her residence in Ionia. 

When authorities arrived, they found Clark dead from gunshot wounds at the home, according to a release sent by the BCSO. Henderson fled from the scene but was captured Thursday night.

