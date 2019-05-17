Benton County shooting suspect captured

Police are searching for Travis Henderson after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Ionia. [Photo credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office]

IONIA, Mo. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office found and captured a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Iona, Missouri.

Authorities were able to take Travis Henderson, 45, into custody around 10 p.m. Thursday after a short standoff.

Deputies got a call from Khristy M. Clark, 47, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, saying Henderson was pointing a shotgun at her outside her residence in Ionia.

When authorities arrived, they found Clark dead from gunshot wounds at the home, according to a release sent by the BCSO. Henderson fled from the scene but was captured Thursday night.