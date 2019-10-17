Boonville man charged with child molestation

Bob Bosma was charged in Cooper County accused of first-degree child molestation.

BOONVILLE, Mo. - A Cooper County grand jury indicted a Boonville radio host on a child molestation charge last week.

Bob Bosma was arrested Monday on suspicion of child molestation and booked into the Cooper County Jail. Online court records show the grand jury indicted Bosma on one count of first-degree child molestation Friday.

Court documents show Bosma is accused of having sexual contact with a child less than 14 years old. Documents also list the alleged incident happened on July 24.

Bosma was being held Thursday in the Cooper County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Online court records show no attorney listed for Bosma.

Bosma is an employee at KWRT in Boonville. Station owners Billings Broadcasting said Bosma was suspended from the radio station Oct. 10 until further notice or until his court case is over.