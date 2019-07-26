Brunswick woman accused of animal abuse

BRUNSWICK, Mo. -

A Brunswick woman was charged on Thursday after she was accused of keeping five dogs and eight cats in poor living conditions.

The Brunswick Police Department was first alerted that Sara A. Koontz would not leave her home in the 400 block of Crystal Alley Drive during a voluntary evacuation for flooding in May. Authorities were told Koontz would not leave because of her animals, according to court documents filed in the Chariton County Circuit Court.

When police arrived at the home, they said there was a strong smell of ammonia coming from the home. There were multiple animals in cages, and police told Koontz that she needed to get to safety and that they could find a temporary shelter for the animals, court documents said.

About an hour later, the animals were dropped off at City Hall. Police said the animals were in poor health, and many had skin or respiratory issues, court documents said. Police also said the animal cages were covered in hair and feces, and one of the dogs had bloody sores.

The animals were transported to Saving Dogs 4 Paws at a Time rescue and received veterinary treatment. A Yorkie dog died two days after the incident from poor living conditions, court documents said. Another dog had severe sores and ears that were swollen shut, causing damage that will require lifelong treatment.

Two of the cats had severe upper respiratory infections and pneumonia with high body temperatures, court documents said.

Koontz is charged with 12 counts of animal abuse. She's expected to be in court next month.