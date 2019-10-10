California authorities seek Centralia woman in child custody case

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Centralia woman is in the Boone County Jail facing extradition to California on two felony counts related to a child custody dispute.

Boone County deputies arrested Lisa Ann Hoeppner on Sept. 20 on an extradition warrant out of Shasta County, California, two days after charges were filed against her in that state, according to online court records. Hoeppner shares an address with Clint Baer, a former Centralia police officer charged this week with trying to set up a sexual rendezvous with a minor in an FBI sting operation.

An affidavit filed in Boone County circuit court says California authorities want Hoeppner to stand trial on two felony counts of deprivation of child custody or visitation. Details on the California allegations were not available Thursday afternoon.

Hoeppner remained in the Boone County Jail without bond Thursday. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.