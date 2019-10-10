Cellphone tower records lead to arrest in Moniteau County trailer theft

Jason Maynard

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A search of thousands of pages of cellphone tower records helped lead Moniteau County deputies to a suspect in a stolen trailer case, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

A judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Jason R. Maynard, 42, of Blue Springs on a felony theft charge. Moniteau County deputies interrogated Maynard on Tuesday in the Cooper County Jail after his arrest during an Interstate 70 traffic stop by the highway patrol, the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Martin Energy Group reported the theft of a 53-foot drop trailer with a $62,500 value by someone driving a semi-truck from a location east of Tipton overnight on Aug. 5, the sheriff's office said. Investigators received a tip after putting out information about the semi-truck at truck stops and developed a suspect, according to the release.

Deputies then obtained through a search warrant cellphone tower information from towers in the Tipton area, the sheriff's office said. A second search warrant was used to gather Maynard's cellphone GPS information and tower records, connecting Maynard to the scene, according to the release.

The sheriff's office received a phone call Wednesday from someone who said they saw the truck used in the theft going west toward Cooper County, leading to the traffic stop. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Maynard on outstanding traffic warrants before taking him to the Cooper County Jail, where Moniteau County investigators interrogated him, according to the sheriff's office.

No lawyer was listed for Maynard in online court records.