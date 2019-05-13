Charges filed against Kansas City man after chase in Cooper County

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Cooper County Sheriff's Office

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Prosecutors in Cooper County have filed charges against a man accused of running from the Missouri State Highway Patrol last week.

On Friday morning, troopers arrested Christopher E. Bartlett, 43, of Kansas City, off State Highway 135 near Boonville.

According to court documents obtained by ABC 17 News, Bartlett was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when troopers tried to stop him for having incorrect license plates on his van.

The Highway Patrol said Bartlett ditched the moving van in an abandoned parking lot after he exited the interstate.

Bartlett was arrested about a mile and a half from the parking lot after a chase through several fields, the probable cause statement said.

Troopers said Bartlett later bragged at a hospital that he used methamphetamines and threw a revolver in a ditch during the pursuit.

According to court documents, the Highway Patrol wasn't able to find the gun.

Bartlett is charged with a felony count of resisting arrest and several misdemeanor traffic violations.