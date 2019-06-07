Charges filed against Versailles man accused of having THC wax

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Harley C. Davidson, 36, of Versailles -- Courtesy: Moniteau County Sheriff's Office

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed charges this week against a man accused of having THC wax.

Harley C. Davidson, 36, of Versailles, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday morning by deputies at the Manito Lake Conservation Area near Fortuna.

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said Davidson turned over the THC wax to deputies after he was found walking with another person near the parked vehicle.

According to deputies, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the vehicle.

Davidson is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.