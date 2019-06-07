SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Charges filed against Versailles man accused of having THC wax

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed charges this week against a man accused of having THC wax. 

Harley C. Davidson, 36, of Versailles, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday morning by deputies at the Manito Lake Conservation Area near Fortuna. 

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said Davidson turned over the THC wax to deputies after he was found walking with another person near the parked vehicle. 

According to deputies, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the vehicle.

Davidson is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday June 7th Afternoon Weather Video

    Friday June 7th Afternoon Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos