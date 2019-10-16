MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - The Maries County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a man after a deadly weekend crash.

Austin B. Edwards, 25, of Rolla, is charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in a death, driving while intoxicated that resulted in an injury and careless and imprudent driving that involved an accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Edwards around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near Route E and County Road 538.

According to court documents, a neighbor called 911 after they found Edwards sitting in their truck when they went to leave home for work.

Troopers said Brennan K. Kristek, 25, of Waynesville, was killed after he was thrown from Edwards' Ford Mustang.

Raven D. Taylor, 22, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was found near the crash with a serious leg injury.

The probable cause statement said Edwards had a blood-alcohol level of .107 at the scene of the crash. The legal limit to drive is 0.08.

A court hearing for Edwards is scheduled in Maries County on Tuesday.