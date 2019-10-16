SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Charges filed in Maries County after deadly crash

By:

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 05:51 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - The Maries County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a man after a deadly weekend crash

Austin B. Edwards, 25, of Rolla, is charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in a death, driving while intoxicated that resulted in an injury and careless and imprudent driving that involved an accident. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Edwards around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near Route E and County Road 538.

According to court documents, a neighbor called 911 after they found Edwards sitting in their truck when they went to leave home for work. 

Troopers said Brennan K. Kristek, 25, of  Waynesville, was killed after he was thrown from Edwards' Ford Mustang. 

Raven D. Taylor, 22, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was found near the crash with a serious leg injury. 

The probable cause statement said Edwards had a blood-alcohol level of .107 at the scene of the crash. The legal limit to drive is 0.08.

A court hearing for Edwards is scheduled in Maries County on Tuesday. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Beautiful end to the work week, weekend rain chance

    Beautiful end to the work week, weekend rain chance

Recommended Stories

Top Videos