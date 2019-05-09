Charges filed in Randolph County escape

Sadonna Staton

HUNTSVILLE, Mo. - An eastern Missouri woman has been charged with seven felonies after authorities said she escaped from custody, stole a deputy's truck and fired at the deputy Wednesday in Randolph County.

Sadonna M. Staton is charged in Randolph County with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, escape from custody, first-degree robbery and tampering with a vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B Sgt. Eric Brown said Wednesday that a Chariton County deputy was taking an inmate to Randolph County for medical treatment. On the way back to Chariton County, the inmate escaped, exchanged gunfire with the deputy and stole the deputy's truck, Brown said. The inmate crashed the truck and was arrested.

Brown said the inmate was in Chariton County custody on charges from another county when the incident happened.

Staton's bond was set at $50,000 cash and she remained in the Randolph County Jail on Thursday. No hearings had been set in her case, according to online court records.