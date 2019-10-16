Chariton County man named in wrongful death lawsuit

iStock/junial James Pleasant of Chariton County was named in a wrongful death lawsuit for a drowning death earlier this year.

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. - A man charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in Chariton County was named in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Court documents show Michael Meyer, who is listed as the father of Alicia Meyer, filed the suit against James Pleasant. The lawsuit alleges Pleasant was driving with Alicia Meyer in a car on May 31 in an area that was flooded.

Court records show Pleasant's car was taken away by floodwaters with Meyer inside. Authorities said Pleasant was able to escape through the car's trunk, but Meyer stayed inside because she was a quadriplegic. Meyer's death was ruled a drowning after she was found inside the car four days later.

Pleasant is accused of being negligent by not abiding by the signs, driving around the road closed barriers and driving into floodwaters.

Prosecutors charged Pleasant with involuntary manslaughter. He could appear in the Chariton County courtroom Oct. 22 for a preliminary hearing in the case. He has been in the county jail since he was charged in June.