Chase ends with crash into deputy's vehicle

Damerian C. Cheatum is arrested on Wednesday, June 26, after he allegedly led Boone County deputies on a chase.

Damerian C. Cheatum is arrested on Wednesday, June 26, after he allegedly led Boone County deputies on a chase.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Columbia man was arrested and charged after he allegedly led Boone County deputies on an 11-mile chase early Wednesday morning.

Damerian C. Cheatum, 23, was seen speeding on Mexico Gravel Road just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. A deputy tried to pull him over, and Cheatum sped away, sending the deputy on a chase that lasted more than 11 miles and reached speeds of more than 90 MPH, according to court documents.

The chase ended when Cheatum crashed into a Boone County Sheriff deputy's vehicle, and Cheatum was taken into custody.

While deputies were searching the vehicle, they found 9.5 grams of crack cocaine, six oxycodone pills, a digital scale and a loaded gun. Cheatum also told police he did not know who the vehicle belonged to and that he "just took it," court documents said.

Cheatum was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Cheatum was previously arrested and charged in connection with a home robbery from 2015 and a shooting from 2014.