Chicago man accused in overdose death charged in Boone County

Steven Dennis of Chicago, was arrested in Columbia Thursday accused in a death investigation in July.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Chicago man is now charged with drug delivery in Boone County in two separate cases.

The prosecutor's office charged Steven L. Dennis, 39, of Chicago, on Friday with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Dennis is accused of selling heroin and other drugs to a man who overdosed and died in Paquin Towers in July.

According to court documents, cellphone records show text messages between the victim and Dennis that described the sale of drugs.

Police said officers later found evidence of drug sales at the home where Dennis lived when it was searched in September.

A woman who lived at the home was arrested but Dennis was not home during the searching, according to the probable cause statement.

Dennis was arrested by police Thursday on the delivery of a controlled substance charge.

Investigators said Dennis tried to hide baggies of marijuana and cocaine underneath a seat in a patrol car after he was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Dennis was on probation at the time of his arrest and was supposed to be living in Chicago.